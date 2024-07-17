Business Standard
Aerospace major P&W opens new customer service centre in Bengaluru

The facility will employ over 150 aerospace experts and engineers who will support a global customer service ecosystem, it added.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

US aerospace major Pratt & Whitney on Wednesday announced the establishment of a new Customer Service Centre (CSS) in Bengaluru.
As part of the company's India Capability Centre, the new facility will drive customer service and operations support for Pratt & Whitney Canada's 68,000 engines in service globally, the company said.
Co-located with Pratt & Whitney's supply chain operations, engineering, and digital transformation centres of excellence in India, CSS will deliver a range of services such as MRO support, spare part management, engine leasing, engine reliability analysis and contract administration.
The facility will employ over 150 aerospace experts and engineers who will support a global customer service ecosystem, it added.
The centre is expected to cater to clients, including domestic and global airlines, original equipment manufacturers, MROs, regulatory bodies and small operators, Pratt & Whitney said.
"With the new Customer Service Centre, we are leveraging our existing investments in India and using regional talent to augment our product and service dependability and customer experience service level," said Nivine Kallab, Vice President, Customer Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada.
Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engine families power the majority of India's regional jet fleet comprising ATRs and DHC-8-400 planes.
"We have invested over USD 40 million in India across our centres and expanded our talent pool to over 600 employees within the last three years," said Sandeep Sharma, Director of Capability Center, Pratt & Whitney (UTCIPL).
The CSS will aim to enhance the company's worldwide service transformation and deliver operational excellence, he added.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

