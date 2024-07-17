Hybrid cars 'best solution' until non-fossil energy is widespread: Suzuki

The Japanese company said it aims to deliver the most "energy-efficient" EVs suited to the country. Image: Shutterstock

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be "ideal" to save energy but hybrid cars are the "best solution" until non-fossil fuel energy becomes fully widespread in a region, said Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the majority shareholder in Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday.

EVs, hybrid cars and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could each have an equal share of about 33 per cent in the Indian automobile market by 2035, it said in a presentation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As India aims to be carbon neutral by 2070, automakers are divided over the best path ahead. Japanese giants like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are pushing for tax cuts on hybrids, arguing EVs alone can't carry the emissions reduction load. But homegrown players like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have opposed such tax cuts, insisting that only a full-throttle EV push can truly decarbonise India's roads.

The divide within the auto industry recently came to the fore after a July 5 order of the Uttar Pradesh government to waive a registration tax of 8-10 per cent for strong hybrid vehicles.

SMC said: "As non-fossil energy becomes more widespread, EV will be the ideal solution in terms of energy. We will bring EV to the market from next year and promote energy minimization in electrification as well...We develop lean-battery electric technologies with the aim of using the minimum and necessary batteries without excess. Until non-fossil energy becomes fully widespread, HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) is the best solution."

The Japanese company said it aims to deliver the most "energy-efficient" EVs suited to the country, region and customer usage without "excessive battery capacity".

"India, actively introducing biofuels such as ethanol and CBG (compressed biogas), is expected to be 1/3 each for ICE with CNF (carbon neutral fuel), HEV (hybrid), and EV," it said.

SMC said that it is crucial to develop advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suited for the road and driving conditions of each country to support safe driving.

"In India, a key market for Suzuki, the unique traffic conditions and congestion, as shown in the photos, make it difficult to simply apply Japanese solutions. Leveraging Suzuki's 40 years of experience in India, we plan to develop and offer ADAS that performs well even in the congested streets of Indian cities," it added.

It said that the average weight of a MSIL vehicle in India is 933 kg while the average weight of other Indian carmakers's vehicles is 1,333 kg. The lower weight indicates lower energy consumption during manufacturing and driving.

SMC said that in its cars, software updates will be a "best" mix of wired and wireless, ensuring they are not excessive but user-friendly.

SMC also stated that in India, it is working on a "collection system" for old cars and has started developing its scrapping business. "While refining technologies to minimise energy consumption, we are also working on a circular economy that considers the entire lifecycle," it mentioned.

It said that currently, about 21 per cent of electricity generated in India is from non-fossil fuel sources. This share is expected to grow to 50 per cent by 2030.