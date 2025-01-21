Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / President Trump signs executive order extending TikTok ops for 75 days

President Trump signs executive order extending TikTok ops for 75 days

The popular video sharing app went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later

TikTok

Trump, in his executive order said, he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that extended the operations of TikTok, the Chinese controlled video short sharing platform, by 75 days, during which he plans to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

I am instructing the attorney general not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans, said the executive order signed by Trump.

 

Signed into law by Joe Biden in April last year, the bill passed by wide bipartisan majorities in the House and the Senate gave TikTok's parent company ByteDance 270 days to divest from the app or face a ban from US app stores.

January 19 was the last date for this.

The popular video sharing app went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later. 

Also Read

Tiktok return, Tiktok

Donald Trump issues executive order to suspend TikTok ban; can it stick?

Donald Trump

All you need to know about executive order a Trump tool to reshape govt

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Great honour to represent India at Trump inauguration ceremony: Jaishankar

President-elect Donald Trump

Trump issues sweeping pardon of supporters charged in Jan 6 Capitol attack

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy leaves DOGE after Trump takes office, to run for Ohio governor

During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act, including for distributing, maintaining, or updating (or enabling the distribution, maintenance, or updating) of any foreign adversary controlled application as defined in the Act, said the executive order.

Trump, in his executive order said, he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions.

To fulfil those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

My Administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date, Trump said in the executive order.

The unfortunate timing of section 2(a) of the Act one day before I took office as the 47th President of the United States interferes with my ability to assess the national security and foreign policy implications of the Act's prohibitions before they take effect, he said.

This timing also interferes with my ability to negotiate a resolution to avoid an abrupt shutdown of the platform while addressing national security concerns, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump reverses Biden's oil drilling bans, opens US waters for exploration

Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump signs executive order extending TikTok operations for 75 days

Former President Bill Clinton, from right, former Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and former President Joe Biden listen and President Donald Trump

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made at inaugural event

Donald Trump, Trump

Rubio confirmed as secy of state, becomes 1st member of Trump's Cabinet

Donald Trump, Trump

Senate passes immigrant detention bill, likely to be Trump's 1st signed law

Topics : Donald Trump TikTok Trump Inauguration 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon