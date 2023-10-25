close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Prolonged Israel-Hamas war means higher interest rates for longer: IMF

Inflation is still high and that requires interest rates to remain high, throwing more cold water on growth, said IMF

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that a prolonged war between Hamas and Israel risks impacting economic activity and the inflation outlook in neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan. 

“What is happening in West Asia is happening at a time when growth is slow, interest rates are high, the cost of servicing debt that has gone up because of Covid and the war,” Kristalina Georgieva, the fund’s managing director said on the second day of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

“What we see is more jitters in what has already been an anxious world,” she said, “on a horizon that had plenty of clouds, one more and it can get deeper.” 

“Inflation is still high and that requires interest rates to remain high, throwing more cold water on growth”.

The Washington-based fund is concerned about the “tragic loss of lives but also destruction and reduction of economic activity,” in nearby countries. “Uncertainty is acute for tourist inflows,” she said, “investors are going to be shy to go to that place”.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground war

Russia maneuvers carefully over Israel war; seeks to expand global clout

Israel agrees to delay Gaza invasion, America stations F16s in West Asia

Rehearsed delivering a massive retaliatory nuclear strike, says Russia

AI backlash may anger thousands of employees in UK, says Infosys Partner

Apple raises prices of media streaming service TV+ to $9.99 per Month

Israeli envoy urges India to designate Hamas a terrorist organisation

Topics : israel IMF Interest Rates

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon