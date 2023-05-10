close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding Imran Khan's arrest

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising." He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning."

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as "legal," Geo News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested outside IHC by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Imran Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Khan, who has been embroiled in dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year, was arrested inside the premises of the high court when he appeared before the court in two cases.

Also Read

Pak EC issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Wendy's turns to AI-powered chatbots, automation for drive-thru orders

For Netflix Inc, a Poorer Consumer Isn't Necessarily Bad

Boeing wins landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 jets

Powell faces lowest public confidence for Fed chairman on record: Gallup

The arrest of Imran Khan on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) resulted in protests and demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters across Pakistan.

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters. Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

PTI supporters chanted slogans like "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan," in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle urged the people of Pakistan to come out and protest against his arrest. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a tweet said, "Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now."

It further said, "It's your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him. #ReleaseImranKhan."

Tweeting the picture of Imran Khan's arrest, it said, "This picture will be historical as we will see Imran Khan winning very soon. The people of Pakistan must come out today to defend their country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pidilite Industries expects margins to improve from April-June quarter

Pidilite Industries
2 min read

Goldman, Microsoft, Cboe and others team up to launch blockchain network

Crypto
3 min read

RBI asks citizens to settle fee, charges on forex prepaid cards in rupee

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls; ask to block and report

Whatsapp
2 min read

Haryana Cabinet gives nod to new Excise Policy 2023-24

G20, India G20 presidency
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

LinkedIn lays off 716 employees in a bid to 'streamline' its operations

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Pakistan
2 min read

Pakistan, China to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, stress on fighting terrorism

terrorism, terrorists, arms, ammunitions
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon