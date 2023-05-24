close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Public investment in agri-food systems up 22% in 2022: FAO report

"We must act together, and quickly, to tackle these global challenges for a healthier, more sustainable future that leaves no one behind"

IANS Rome
farmers, agriculture, economy, farming

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Public investment in sustainable agriculture rose by more than a fifth last year, according to the 2022 Annual Review released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Investment Centre.

The FAO Investment Centre monitors some 45 public investment projects in 32 countries, which it said were worth $8.8 billion in 2022. This was an increase of 22 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The review said on Tuesday that the centre had made some important achievements when viewed "against the backdrop of volatile food, fertiliser, and fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, conflict, the climate crisis, humanitarian emergencies, and the lingering effect of the Covid-19 pandemic".

"We must act together, and quickly, to tackle these global challenges for a healthier, more sustainable future that leaves no one behind," FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said.

"That means transforming the way our agri-food systems work, from how we produce, supply and consume our food to how we reduce food losses and waste in our landfills."

For decades, the FAO has helped poor and developing countries invest in agriculture and rural development over the long term.

Also Read

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war: FAO

Gender equality in farming could add $1 trillion to world economy, says FAO

World food prices index rise in April for first time in a year: FAO

Agri-commerce startup WayCool looking to become Rs 6,000-cr entity by FY25

FAO: Rising prices, population, food insecurity add to ranks of hungry

LIVE: India, Australia to set up task force on green hydrogen, says PM Modi

Russia extends arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Pak PTI V-C Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after being released

The Investment Centre acts as a bridge between member states and financing partners, including the World Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the European Union, and regional development banks.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agri-trade food public investments

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Gold
2 min read

Meta sells Giphy for $53mn to Shutterstock after UK blocked purchase

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

russia, ukraine conflict
1 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Pak PTI V-C Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after being released

Pakistan's former-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Former US President Donald Trump
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon