Have recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded: US Coast Guard

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
The Coast Guard has recovered remaining debris from a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, deep beneath the Atlantic Ocean's surface, officials said Tuesday.
The salvage mission conducted under an agreement with the US Navy was a follow-up to initial recovery operations on the ocean floor roughly 1,600 feet (488 metres) away from the Titanic, the Coast Guard said.
It said Tuesday that the recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed last Wednesday, and a photo showed the intact aft portion of the 22-foot (6.7-metre) vessel.
Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18.
The multiday search mounted after Titan went silent captured attention around the world. The submersible was attempting to view the British passenger liner that sank in 1912.
The Coast Guard previously said it recovered presumed human remains along with parts of the Titan after the debris field was located at a depth of 12,500 feet (3,800 metres).
The materials were offloaded at an unnamed port. The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation is continuing its analysis and conducting witness interviews ahead of a public hearing on the tragedy.
OceanGate, the operator of the vessel, has since gone out of business. Among those killed in the implosion was Stockton Rush, the submersible's pilot and CEO of the company.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

