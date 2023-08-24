Putin expresses 'condolences' over Wagner's Prigozhin plane crash

By Bloomberg News



Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the private-jet crash that allegedly took life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group.



“Preliminary information says that some Wagner employees were there,” Putin said on Russian state TV in his first comments about the crash.

He described those on board as people “who greatly contributed” to fighting in Ukraine. “We remember it, we know it and we will not forget,” Putin said.

He praised Prigozhin as a “talented businessman”, who was successful both in Russia and abroad.