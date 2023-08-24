Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Putin expresses 'condolences' over Wagner's Prigozhin plane crash

He described those on board as people "who greatly contributed" to fighting in Ukraine

Wagner Group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Twitter @Sprinter99880)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the private-jet crash that allegedly took life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group.
 
“Preliminary information says that some Wagner employees were there,” Putin said on Russian state TV in his first comments about the crash.

He described those on board as people “who greatly contributed” to fighting in Ukraine. “We remember it, we know it and we will not forget,” Putin said.

He praised Prigozhin as a “talented businessman”, who was successful both in Russia and abroad.

Also Read

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

Russia maintains economic stability despite challenges: Vladimir Putin

Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump to face mug shot at Atlanta jail in 2020 election case

Warner Bros Discovery to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

Meta platforms to launch AI model for writing computer codes Aug 24

US auto sales to rise in August on increased vehicle supply, strong demand

US weekly jobless claims fall as labour market remains tight: Report

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon