Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

US auto sales to rise in August on increased vehicle supply, strong demand

For 2024, global light-vehicles sales are expected at 90.2 million units

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to rise in August, helped by improved supply and strong demand for personal transport, a report from industry consultants showed on Thursday.
 
U.S. new vehicle sales, including retail and non-retail transactions, are estimated to reach 1,354,600 units in August, a 15.4% jump from a year earlier, according to the joint report by J.D. Power and GlobalData.
 
"Retailers continue to sell vehicles before they physically arrive at the dealership. However, with increased inventory levels, more shoppers are now able to purchase vehicles from dealer lots," Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said in a statement.
 
Retail inventories could see a 48.4% jump in August over the year earlier. Inventory pile-up, however, might lead to a decline in dealers' profit, which also faces pressure from elevated interest rates.
 
Consumers are estimated to spend $47.8 billion on new vehicles, the highest on record for the month of August, and 10.5% higher than last year, the report said.
New-vehicle transaction prices, however, would likely see a 1.2% decline from the year earlier, as sales of smaller vehicle segments increased, which inherently have lower transaction prices.
 

Also Read

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

US weekly jobless claims fall as labour market remains tight: Report

Hindenburg 2.0? Soros-backed OCCRP said to be planning another 'expose'

Peaceful border essential for normalisation of India-China ties: Modi to Xi

Brics calls for nations to work together on post pandemic economic recovery

Brics expansion message to all global institutions to adapt: PM Modi

Global sales for 2023 are expected to reach 86.8 million units compared with previous estimate of 86.4 million units, amid an ongoing improvement in supply chains, the report said.
 
"In September, the main focus will be on any potential work stoppages (at automakers) that could hinder production. A disruption in production could create more asymmetry in the market and potentially extend the overall tight supply situation currently in place," King added.
 
For 2024, global light-vehicles sales are expected at 90.2 million units.
Topics : United States US auto sales automobile manufacturer Auto industry

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon