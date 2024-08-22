Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Putin meets China's Premier Li as Moscow, Beijing deepen their relations

Putin meets China's Premier Li as Moscow, Beijing deepen their relations

Meeting took place as Russia struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion into Kursk now in its third week and overnight, Moscow experienced one of the largest drone attacks

Vladimir Putin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia

Russian news reports did not indicate whether Putin and Li discussed Ukraine | Image credit: X

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese premier Li Qiang Wednesday, hailing growing trade relations as Moscow becomes increasingly dependent on Beijing for political and economic support.
Our trade relations are developing, developing successfully ... The attention that the governments of the two countries on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results, Putin said at the meeting in the Kremlin.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He also said that Russia and China have developed large-scale plans for economic and other projects.
Chinese-Russian relations are at an unprecedentedly high level," said Li, who earlier had met with his Russian counterpart, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The meeting took place as Russia struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region now in its third week. And overnight, Moscow experienced one of the largest waves of drone attacks on the Russian capital since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
Russian news reports did not indicate whether Putin and Li discussed Ukraine.

More From This Section

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin suffers fiery setback building new rocket

Evergrande, Evergrande Group

China's Evergrande subsidiary raises prospects for offshore creditors

Paramount

Media veteran Bronfman raises bid for Paramount takeover to $6 billion

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump holds his first outdoor rally since last month's assassination bid

Neuralink (Photo: Bloomberg)

Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no retraction issue

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but it shares with Russia high animosity toward the West.
After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, China strongly stepped up its purchase of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. Putin underlined the importance of China by meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon after being inaugurated for a fifth term in the Kremlin.
A U.S. intelligence assessment released this year indicates that China has significantly increased sales to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics and other technology Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weaponry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia neutralises largest drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Putin ally Sergei Chemezov says West risks global war over Ukraine

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin's slow response to Kursk attack could test patience of his supporters

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin makes surprise trip to Chechnya amid Ukraine's cross-border incursion

vladimir putin, azerbaijan president, Ilham Aliev

Putin meets Azerbaijani Prez to strengthen ties amid ongoing tensions

Topics : Vladimir Putin China China economy Premier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon