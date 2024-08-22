Business Standard
Home / World News / Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no retraction issue

Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no retraction issue

Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries

Neuralink (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last month, the company successfully implanted the device in the second patient. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Elon Musk's brain technology startup Neuralink said its implant, designed to allow paralysed patients to use digital devices by thinking alone, is working well in a second trial patient.
 
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of "thread retraction", unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January.
 
The tiny wires of the implant retracted post surgery for Arbaugh, resulting in a sharp reduction in the electrodes that could measure brain signals. The threads have stabilized for Arbaugh, Neuralink said.
 
Reuters had reported Neuralink was aware of this issue from its animal trials.
 
The company said on Wednesday it implemented measures such as reduction in the motion of the brain during surgery as well as limiting the gap between the implant and the surface of the brain to prevent similar issues in its second patient.
 
Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. The device has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop.
 

Last month, the company successfully implanted the device in the second patient, who has been using the device to play video games and learn how to design 3D objects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk brain implant technology industry

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

