Musk says conspiracy to kill him and destroy Tesla at play; slams attacks

Elon Musk and his EV company Tesla have been at the centre of controversies and protests ever since he expressed his support for Donald Trump

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Defending Tesla, Musk added that it is a peaceful company and they have never done anything harmful. | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk, chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a close ally of US President Donald Trump has publicly addressed the conspiracy to ‘kill him’ and destroy Tesla.
 
Musk and Tesla have been at the centre of controversies and protests ever since he expressed his support for Donald Trump. His controversial political opinion has resulted in the downfall of Tesla's sales in the US and other countries including Germany. Things seem to be getting worse for him after his aggressive strategies to reduce the workforce at the federal departments were supported by Trump.
 
Here’s what Musk said 
 
Musk spoke with Fox News on Tuesday (US time) and claimed that when you take people’s money, which they have received fraudulently, they tend to get upset. He further said, “And they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”
 
Reports suggest that he echoed claims made by conservative lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested, “I think there are larger forces at work as well. I mean, who’s funding and who's coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Defending Tesla, Musk added that it is a peaceful company and they have never done anything harmful. He further stated, “I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things, so I think we just have a deranged... I think there’s some kind of mental illness going on here.”
 
Anti-Musk protests escalate in US 
Musk’s statement comes at a time when his company is facing a tough time in the US. Earlier today (IST), several Tesla vehicles were set ablaze at a service center. Meanwhile, a doxing website leaked the personal information of Tesla car owners. A man used Molotov cocktails to set five Teslas ablaze in a Las Vegas service center.
 
The incident is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a ‘possible act of domestic terrorism’.
 
In another incident in Kansas City, two Tesla cyber trucks were also set on fire, and an arsonist accidentally set himself on fire after he was trying to torch a Tesla charging station in South Carolina.
 
Musk shared these videos on his X and condemned the acts as ‘terrorism’. He wrote, “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong… Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

