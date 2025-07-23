Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

Paramount earlier this month agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said CBS parent company Paramount, opens new tab paid $16 million on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit settlement and that he expects to receive $20 million more.
 
Paramount earlier this month agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October. 
 
"We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount... Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal pioneer and TV star, dies at age of 76

White House

White House to launch plan to boost US AI globally, limit foreign curbs

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's Golden Dome looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca unveils $50 bn US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Topics : Donald Trump Kamala Harris US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon