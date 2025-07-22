Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / White House to launch plan to boost US AI globally, limit foreign curbs

White House to launch plan to boost US AI globally, limit foreign curbs

The plan will 'focus on empowering American workers through AI-enabled job creation and industry breakthroughs'

White House

White House will bar federal AI funding from going to states with tough AI rules and ask the Federal Communications Commission to assess whether state laws conflict with its mandate. | File Photo

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White House intends to publish a plan on Wednesday that calls for the export of American AI technology abroad and a crackdown on state laws deemed too restrictive to let it flourish, a document seen by Reuters shows. 
According to a summary of the draft plan seen by Reuters, the White House will bar federal AI funding from going to states with tough AI rules and ask the Federal Communications Commission to assess whether state laws conflict with its mandate. 
It will also promote open source and open weight AI development and "export American AI technologies through full-stack deployment packages" and data center initiatives led by the Commerce Department. 
 
The plan will "focus on empowering American workers through AI-enabled job creation and industry breakthroughs," according to the document. 
Janet Egan, a fellow at The Center for a New American Security, said the plan, as described by Reuters, represents a market shift in strategy from "a primarily restrictive approach to AI" under Biden to a focus on answering the question "how do you start spreading the infrastructure and the technology that will underpin the globe?" 

Also Read

Members of the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 24

WHCA slams White House for excluding WSJ from Scotland trip over coverage

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria, Gaza: White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump diagnosed with CVI: What it means and signs to never ignore

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump checked for lower leg swelling, diagnosed with common vein condition

Donald Trump

Trump proposed reopening Alcatraz for migrant detainees: White House

Despite the focus on expansion, the plan does mention the importance of "defending against misuse and preparing for future AI-related risks," according to the summary. 
US President Donald Trump ordered his administration in January to produce a plan that would make "America the world capital in artificial intelligence" and reduce regulatory barriers to its rapid expansion. 
That report, which includes input from the National Security Council, is due by Wednesday. Trump is set to mark that deadline with a major speech as part of an event titled Winning the AI Race, organized by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and his co-hosts on the All-In podcast. 
"The Plan will deliver a strong, specific, and actionable federal policy roadmap that goes beyond the details reported here and we look forward to releasing it soon, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. 
Trump is laser-focused on removing barriers to AI expansion, a marked departure from his predecessor, Joe Biden, who feared US adversaries like China could harness AI to supercharge its military and harm allies. 
Biden, who left office in January, imposed a raft of restrictions on exports of coveted American AI chips to China and other countries that could use or divert the semiconductors to China over national security concerns. 
Trump rescinded Biden's executive order aimed at promoting competition, protecting consumers and ensuring AI was not used for misinformation. He also pulled back Biden's so-called AI diffusion rule, which capped the amount of American AI computing capacity that some countries were allowed to obtain via US AI chip imports. 
Last month, Sacks downplayed the risk that coveted American AI chips could be smuggled to bad actors and expressed concern that regulating US AI too tightly could stifle growth and cede the critical market to China. 
Under Trump's plan, the White House would also promote AI use at the Pentagon, launch a program to identify federal regulations that impede AI development and streamline the permitting process for data center construction.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's Golden Dome looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca unveils $50 bn US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump may travel to China to meet Xi Jinping in 'not-too-distant future'

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Bessent sees no reason for Jerome Powell to step down from US Fed now

Topics : Artificial intelligence White House United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon