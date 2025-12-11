Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Record flooding threatens Washington as more heavy rain pounds Northwest

Record flooding threatens Washington as more heavy rain pounds Northwest

In the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river was swelling rivers toward record levels, with major flooding expected in some areas including the Skagit River

floods, flooding

Representative Image: Authorities in Washington have knocked on doors to warn residents of imminent flooding in certain neighbourhoods | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Mount Vernon (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Residents packed up valuables and prepared to flee rising rivers in Western Washington state on Wednesday as a new wave of heavy rain swept into a region still reeling from a storm that triggered rescues and road closures a day earlier.

In the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river was swelling rivers toward record levels, with major flooding expected in some areas including the Skagit River, in a major agricultural valley north of Seattle. Dozens of vehicles were backed up at a sandbag-filling station in the town of Mount Vernon as authorities warned all residents who live within the river's floodplain to be ready to evacuate.

 

"We're preparing for what increasingly appears to be a worst-case scenario here," Mount Vernon Mayor Peter Donovan said.

In the Mount Rainier foothills southeast of Seattle, Pierce County sheriff's deputies rescued people at an RV park in Orting, including one man in a Santa hat wade through waist-deep water. Part of the town was ordered to evacuate over concerns about the Puyallup River's extremely high levels and its upstream levees.

Washington Gov Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency Wednesday. "Lives will be at stake in the coming days," he said.

Also Read

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Ocean warmed by climate change fed rainfall, deadly floods in Asia: Study

year ender, natural disasters

Earthquakes, heatwaves and floods: How extreme weather shaped 2025

Air India plane crash

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

Damages following flooding in downtown Hat Yai, Thailand on Nov. 29

Deadly floods across Asia cause $20 bn losses, show growing climate risks

Sri Lanka Flood, Flood

Floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia kill over 1,400 people

"It's time to pay attention," said Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard.

Hundreds of Washington National Guard members will be sent to help communities, Welsh said.

The Skagit River is expected to crest at roughly 47 feet (14.3 metres) in the mountain town of Concrete early Thursday, and roughly 41 feet (12 metres) in Mount Vernon early Friday morning.

Those are both "record-setting forecasts by several feet," Skagit County officials said.

Mount Vernon, the largest city in the county with some 35,000 residents, completed a wall in 2018 that helps protect the downtown from flooding. But the city -- parts of which are in the floodplain, including commercial areas -- is on high alert.

"With a flood of of the magnitude that's predicted here in the next couple of days, I'm concerned about all of our buildings in the city in the floodplain," said Donovan, the mayor.

Harrison Rademacher, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, described the atmospheric river soaking the region as "a jet stream of moisture" stretching across the Pacific Ocean "with the nozzle pushing right along the coast of Oregon and Washington."  Authorities in Washington have knocked on doors to warn residents of imminent flooding in certain neighbourhoods, and evacuated a mobile home park along the Snohomish River. The city of Snohomish issued an emergency proclamation, while workers in Auburn, south of Seattle, installed temporary flood control barriers along the White River.

Along Interstate 5 between Seattle and Portland, firefighters on Tuesday rescued people who tried to drive on flooded roads, including a semi-truck driver, said Malachi Simper, spokesperson for Lewis County Fire Protection District 5. Authorities rescued a family of six from their home in Chehalis, he said, where the road was covered by about 4 feet (1.2 metres) of water. No one was injured.

Another storm system is expected to bring more rain starting Sunday, Rademacher said. "The pattern looks pretty unsettled going up to the holidays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jerome Powell

US Federal Reserve cuts key rate again, signals steadier economy next year

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for elections within months if security is ensured: Zelenskyy

short videos, Reels, Shorts, TikTok, social media

Australia enforces world-first ban on social media access for teenspremium

IMF

IMF urges China to cut exports, boost consumption with bold reforms

Pakistan economy, Pakistan, IMF

Pak economy regains short-term stability, still under high debt: IMF

Topics : washington Floods flood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon