Regret Argentina's move not to join Brics, hope they reconsider: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Argentina's decision not to join the Brics bloc of nations and hoped that Buenos Aires would reconsider.



Argentina's incoming Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said in November that his country would not join the Brics grouping of developing nations despite being invited to do so. President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Argentina's decision.



"Of course this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision of Buenos Aires.

"We, in turn, as far as Argentina is concerned, hope that over time the leadership of this country may consider it more profitable for itself to return to Brics." The Brics bloc of developing countries, which formerly consisted of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, is in the process of expanding to admit other nations.







Also, the Kremlin on Friday said there was no prospect of reviving the Black Sea grain deal and that alternative routes for shipping Ukrainian grain carried huge risks.

In addition to Argentina, the bloc in August agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

The original deal, which facilitated safe grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea, expired last year after Moscow refused to renew it, saying its own interests had been ignored.