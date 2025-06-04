Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rockets fired from Syria for first time since Assad's fall, says Israel

Rockets fired from Syria for first time since Assad's fall, says Israel

Syrian state media reported that Israel shelled the western countryside of Syria's Daraa province after the rocket launch

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel has been suspicious of the Islamist former insurgents who formed the new Syrian government. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Damascus (Syria)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli army said two rockets were fired from Syria into open areas in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights on Tuesday, marking the first time a strike has been launched toward Israel from Syrian territory since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in December.

Syrian state media reported that Israel shelled the western countryside of Syria's Daraa province after the rocket launch. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, also reported Israeli airstrikes that caused "violent explosions" around the city of Quneitra and in the Daraa countryside.

A group calling itself the Mohammed Deif Brigades named after a Hamas military leader killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza last year claimed the attack in a post on Telegram. The group first surfaced on social media a few days before.

 

"Until now, it's just a Telegram channel. It's not known if it is a real group," said Ahmed Aba Zeid, a Syrian researcher who has studied armed factions in southern Syria. 

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Israel considers "the Syrian president directly responsible for every threat and firing toward the State of Israel" and warned of a "full response" to come "as soon as possible."  Israel has been suspicious of the Islamist former insurgents who formed the new Syrian government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and has launched hundreds of airstrikes on Syria and seized a UN-patrolled buffer zone on Syrian territory since Assad's fall.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Syria, Saudi Arabia to boost economic ties as Western sanctions ease

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

EU to lift sanctions on Syria but retain curbs on former Assad regime

Trump, Syrian President

From terrorist to Trump's ally: Who is Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Donald Trump, Ahmed al-Sharaa

Trump meets Syria's new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, a US-designated terrorist

US President Donald Trump

Trump to meet Syria's prez before heading to Qatar on his Mideast tour

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run TV channel that it has "not yet verified the accuracy" of the reports of strikes launched from Syria toward Israel.

"We affirm that Syria has not and will not pose a threat to any party in the region," the statement said. It condemned the Israeli shelling, which it said had resulted in "significant human and material losses."  The US, which has warmed to al-Sharaa's government and recently moved to lift some sanctions previously imposed on Syria, has pushed for Syria to normalise relations with Israel.

In a recent interview with the Jewish Journal, al-Sharaa said he wants to see a return to a 1974 ceasefire agreement between the two countries but stopped short of proposing immediate normalisation, saying that "peace must be earned through mutual respect, not fear.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order hiking steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%, exempts UK

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

Broke up effort to bring toxic fungus to Michigan lab from China, says US

United Nations

UNSC to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

Lee Jae-myung on June 4

Lee Jae Myung elected as South Korea's President, ending 6 months of chaos

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches US Midwest, Europe; air 'very unhealthy'

Topics : Syria israel Bashar al Assad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon