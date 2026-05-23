Rubio announces 'America First' visa push as India-US ties deepen

Highlighting the deep strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday described the relationship between India and the United States as the "cornerstone" of America's approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony of the new US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi, Rubio, who is on an official visit to India, announced that the US is introducing a new "America First" visa schedule aimed at prioritising business professionals to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one. And it's the reason why I'm here on this visit to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them," Rubio said.

"We think in the months ahead, we're going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries."

Emphasising the personal chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Rubio noted that their bond spans both terms of the Trump administration.

"It is a personal relationship which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration. You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focused not just on the short term but on the long term," the Secretary of State added.

Rubio further revealed that his very first official engagement after taking office as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), underscoring the importance of holding it in India.

"My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad. We are going to renew that. We wanted to do it here, not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in the United States and in our posture and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific," he stated.

Detailing the economic and security aspects of the partnership, Rubio said that commercial ties have expanded, with more than USD 20 billion in investments from Indian companies into the United States, alongside a deepened security partnership through military exercises in the Indo-Pacific.

Introducing the new visa priorities at the embassy annex, Rubio said, "We're introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals who strengthen these ties."

He added that the new facility will save American taxpayers money by driving efficiency, speed, and accuracy for the mission's personnel.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor echoed these sentiments following a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Gor stated that Indian investments in the US are a massive vote of confidence in the American economy.

"We are here because we believe that a strong America and a strong India are essential to the world. When I saw Indian companies committing USD 20.5 billion to the US economy, I was simply blown away. I saw confidence in American workers, confidence in the American economy and confidence in the enduring promise of the American dream," Gor said.

Gor added that the new building, which houses consular operations alongside other embassy offices, will serve as a gateway to America for innovators as both nations look to reach a target of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade.

"The Secretary and I just left a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I can attest that the relationship is on solid footing. There is incredible potential ahead," Gor said.