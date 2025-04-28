Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

It comes as US President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9. | Representational

Associated Press Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin on Monday declared a full ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 as Russia celebrates the Victory Day over Nazi Germany. 
The truce will start on the midnight of May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9. 
It comes as US President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine's mobilisation effort. 
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk

Are robots going to replace human surgeons soon? Here's what Musk predicts

US ships, Panama canal, Panama

Retailers warn of empty shelves as US-China trade war disrupts shipments

United Nations Security Council

UN court opens hearings on Israel's responsibility for Gaza aid access

Vancouver attack

Vancouver car ramming attack: Suspect charged with eight counts of murder

Washington midair crash

Ignored warnings, missed signals: What led to Washington midair collision

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon