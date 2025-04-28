Monday, April 28, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vancouver car ramming attack: Suspect charged with eight counts of murder

Vancouver car ramming attack: Suspect charged with eight counts of murder

The suspect, identified as Kai-Ji Adam, was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police. Investigators have noted that the suspect had a history of mental health issues

Vancouver attack

Vancouver attack

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 30-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of murder on allegations he killed 11 people when he crashed a car into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening. The tragedy occurred at the annual Lapu Lapu festival, an event celebrating Filipino culture. 
 
The suspect has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to a report by The Guardian. Investigators have ruled out terrorism and noted that the suspect, identified as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, had a history of mental health issues.
 
Eyewitnesses said a single vehicle was involved in the incident, which took place on East 43rd Avenue and Fraser in the southern part of Vancouver. Other witnesses reported that some of the people struck by the vehicle were standing near food trucks. Lo was apprehended by bystanders and handed over to the police. He is in custody and faces several murder charges.
 
 
Police established a 24-hour assistance centre to support individuals unable to reach family or friends who attended the festival.
   

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Indian national sentenced to 8 yrs for attempt to attack White House

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 80,200 led by RIL, Sun Pharma, SBI; Oil, PSB gain

Washington midair crash

Ignored warnings, missed signals: What led to Washington midair collision

Automobile, passenger vehicle

PV industry to hit record 5 mn domestic, export units in FY26: Crisil

Indian markets

RIL Q4 lifts Sensex 1,000 pts; reasons behind market rally, levels to watch

 
What is the Lapu Lapu festival?
 
The Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, like similar celebrations in the Philippines and globally, honours Lapu Lapu, a national hero who resisted Spanish colonisation in the 1500s.
 
Lapu Lapu, also known as Lapulapu, was an indigenous chief of Mactan, an island in the Philippines. In 1521, he and his forces defeated Spanish troops led by Ferdinand Magellan, along with some native allies, at the Battle of Mactan, delaying Spanish colonization of the region for more than 40 years. He is regarded as a hero in the present-day Philippines. Lapu Lapu Day was officially acknowledged by the government of British Columbia in 2023. Filipinos make up one of the largest immigrant communities in the province.
 
‘Shocked, devastated’: PM Carney
 
Prime Minister Mark Carney said the attack had left the country “shocked, devastated and heartbroken”. Vancouver’s police chief, Steve Rai, described the incident as “the darkest day” in the city's history.
 
The incident took place just before Canadians head to voting stations on Monday following an intense election campaign in which candidates have courted voters on issues such as increasing cost of living and addressing Donald Trump’s tariffs. Carney is expected to win after pledging to voters that he would confront Washington's extensive tariffs. Jagmeet Singh, the New Democratic Party (NDP) leader, had been present at the festival to engage with voters but departed approximately one hour before the incident.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian Prez Putin thanks North Korea for sending troops to fight Ukraine

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

US airstrike on Yemen prison kills at least 68 migrants, say Houthi rebels

nuclear weapon

Asia weighs growing nuclear ambitions as US defence commitments waver

China Flag, China

Why did China declare sovereignty over a disputed reef in South China Sea?

TikTok

TikTok to enter online shopping business in Japan to expand outside US

Topics : Justin Trudeau car attacks Canada Mark Carney Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon