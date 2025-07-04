Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia hits Kyiv in biggest drone, missile attack since Ukraine war began

Russia hits Kyiv in biggest drone, missile attack since Ukraine war began

Russia launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight, the country's air force said. The majority were Shahed drones, while Russia used 11 missiles in the attack

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia successfully hit eight locations with nine missiles and 63 drones. Debris from intercepted drones fell across at least 33 sites.

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waves of drone and missile attacks targeted Kyiv overnight into Friday in the largest aerial attack since Russia's war in Ukraine began, injuring 23 people and inflicting damage across multiple districts of the capital.

Russia launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight, the country's air force said. The majority were Shahed drones, while Russia used 11 missiles in the attack.

Throughout the night, Associated Press journalists in Kyiv heard the constant buzzing of drones overhead and the sound of explosions and intense machine gun fire as Ukrainian forces tried to intercept the aerial assault.

Kyiv was the primary target of the attack. At least 23 people were injured, with 14 hospitalised, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

 

Ukrainian air defences shot down 270 targets, including two cruise missiles. Another 208 targets were lost from radar and presumed jammed.

Also Read

Putin, Trump

'He could get offended': Putin halts forum to take Donald Trump's call

China on Russia's war in Ukraine

China to EU: Russian defeat in Ukraine may push US to target Beijing next

Putin, Trump

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Lack of new US sanctions allows Russia to replenish its war chest

Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war

Russia ramps up offensives against Ukraine as both sides seek advantage

Russia successfully hit eight locations with nine missiles and 63 drones. Debris from intercepted drones fell across at least 33 sites.

The attack came hours after President Donald Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and made his first public comments on his administration's decision to pause some shipments of weapons to Ukraine.

That decision affects munitions, including Patriot missiles, the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile and shorter-range Stinger missiles. They are needed to counter incoming missiles and drones, and to bring down Russian aircraft.

It's been less than a week since Russia's previous largest aerial assault of the war. Ukraine's air force reported that Russia fired 537 drones, decoys and 60 missiles in that attack.

Emergency services reported damage in at least five of the capital's 10 districts. In Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed and the roof of a seven-story building caught fire. Fires also broke out at a warehouse, a garage complex and an auto repair facility.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike hit a 14-story residential building, sparking a fire. Several vehicles also caught fire nearby. Blazes were also reported at non-residential facilities.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, an eight-story building came under attack, with the first floor sustaining damage. Falling debris was recorded in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Ukraine's national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said drone strikes damaged rail infrastructure in Kyiv.

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump to start sending tariff letters Friday; global duties begin August 1

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington

Democrats see Trump's big bill as key to comeback. But it won't be easy

flights, planes

Air traffic controllers' strike disrupts travel to, from, and over France

Hospital beds

Rural hospitals in US brace for financial hits, closure under Medicaid cuts

Transgender flag

After UPenn ban, US top court agrees to hear case on transgender athletes

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon