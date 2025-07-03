Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Putin says Russia remains committed to its Ukraine war aims in phone call with Trump but is open to talks; US pause in military aid shocks Kyiv and Western allies

Putin, Trump

This was the sixth publicly known conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin since Trump’s inauguration in January. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his American counterpart Donald Trump that Russia would not step back from its original goals during a telephone conversation the two leaders had on Thursday, Reuters reported. However, he was open to a negotiated end to the war with Ukraine, a Kremlin aide was quoted as saying.
 
"Our president also said that Russia will achieve the goals it has set: that is, the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current acute confrontation, and Russia will not back down from these goals," Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
 
 
In a wide-ranging conversation that also covered Iran and West Asia, Trump "again raised the issue of an early end to military action" in Ukraine, Ushakov told reporters. On Iran, he said, "the Russian side emphasised the importance of resolving all disputes, disagreements and conflict situations exclusively by political and diplomatic means." 
 
Earlier in the day, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had announced, “Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 a.m. Thank you!” Meanwhile, Putin rushed out of a plenary session to attend the call. He apologised to the host and the crowd and announced that he was going to have a phone call with Trump, requesting the audience, "Please, don't be angry. I understand that we could talk more, but it's so awkward to make [Trump] wait, he could get offended," according to video footage released by Russia Today.

Also Read

investigation, probe, research

New CIA report slams investigation into Russia's support for Trump in 2016

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Lack of new US sanctions allows Russia to replenish its war chest

Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war

Russia ramps up offensives against Ukraine as both sides seek advantage

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia will no longer play 'one-sided' games with the West: Vladimir Putin

Zelenskyy, Trump

Zelenskyy meets Trump at Nato; discusses air defence, drone cooperation

 
 
This was the two leaders’ sixth publicly known conversation since Trump’s inauguration in January. In their last phone call, held a month ago, Trump and Putin also spoke about rising tensions in West Asia, including the Israel–Iran conflict. Russia, a close partner of Iran, has offered to mediate in the region.

Pause in weapons supply surprises US allies

According to a Bloomberg report quoting sources, Trump may also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. These discussions come shortly after the US administration unexpectedly paused shipments of key military aid to Ukraine, including artillery shells and air-defence systems. 
 
Earlier this week, the White House suspended deliveries of 155 mm artillery rounds and Patriot air-defence systems — essential supplies for Ukraine’s defence against Russian missile and drone attacks. The decision, as per media reports, surprised both Kyiv and its Western allies. The pause followed a review of US stockpiles, which found that reserves had dropped to concerning levels, said the Bloomberg report.
 
The US president has also signalled that current American military assistance to Ukraine will not be extended beyond this summer.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump aims to shut trade loopholes China uses to evade tariffs

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

US job growth masks weakness amid Trump's aggressive tariffs on imports

imf

IMF says US tax, spending bill runs counter to deficit-cutting advice

semiconductors chipmakers

US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

California shooting

4 killed, 14 injured in Chicago drive-by shooting near nightlife district

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump United States Russia Ukraine Conflict West Asia Middle East US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon