Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia launches airstrike on Kyiv hours before talks on support for Ukraine

Russia launches airstrike on Kyiv hours before talks on support for Ukraine

n an shift of tone toward Russia, the US president last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Rescue workers put out a fire on a car in front of a multi-storey residential house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv | AP/PTI

AP Kyiv
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, only hours before the UK and Germany are to chair a meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump's plans for Nato allies to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The attack killed two people and wounded 15, including a 12-year-old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight into Monday underscored the urgency of Ukraine's need for further Western military aid, especially in air defence, a week after Trump said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.

The virtual meeting will be led by British Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. Healey said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Nato leader Mark Rutte, as well as Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, will attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

 

Moscow has intensified its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate as Russian drone production expands.

Also Read

Nayara

Russia-linked refinery tightens sale terms, seeks early payment after curbs

Donald Trump, Trump

Talks planned after Trump said Europe will pay for weapons to Ukraine

moscow

Kremlin says open to peace with Ukraine; but insists on achieving its goals

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine proposes truce talks with Russia after negotiations stalled in June

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's cabinet overhaul brings in allies who can deal with Trump

In an shift of tone toward Russia, the US president last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions.

At Monday's meeting, British defence chief John Healey was expected to urge Ukraine's Western partners to launch a coincidental 50-day drive to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to fight Russia's bigger army and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, the UK government said in a statement.

Trump's arms plan, announced a week ago, involves European nations sending American weapons to Ukraine via Nato either from existing stockpiles or buying and donating new ones. The US president indicated discussions were partly focused on advanced Patriot air defence systems and said a week ago that deliveries would begin within days.

But last week various senior officials suggested no transfers had yet taken place.

Nato's Grynkewich told The Associated Press on Thursday that preparations are underway for weapons transfers to Ukraine while US Ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said he couldn't give a time frame.

Germany has said it offered to finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and raised the possibility of supplying systems it already owns and having them replaced by the US.

But delivery could take time, Merz suggested because they have to be transported, they have to be set up; that is not a question of hours, it is a question of days, perhaps weeks".

Other Patriot systems could come thanks to Switzerland, whose defence ministry said Thursday it was informed by the US Defence Department that it will reprioritise the delivery" of five previously ordered systems to support Ukraine.

While Ukraine waits for Patriots, a senior Nato official said the alliance is still coordinating the delivery of other military aid such as ammunition and artillery rounds which includes aid from the US that was briefly paused. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Zelenskyy said Saturday that his officials have proposed a new round of peace talks this week. Russian state media on Sunday reported that no date has yet been set for the negotiations, but said that Istanbul would likely remain the host city. The Kremlin spokesman said Sunday that Russia is open to peace with Ukraine, but achieving its goals remains a priority.

The overnight Russian barrage of Kyiv began shortly after midnight and continued until around 6 am. Residents of the capital were kept awake by machine gun fire, buzzing drone engines, and multiple loud explosions.

In one Kyiv district, a kindergarten, a supermarket and warehouse facilities caught fire, officials said.

It was the first major attack on Kyiv since Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in the city last Monday. Russia halted strikes on Kyiv during his visit.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 426 Shahed and decoy drones overnight Monday, as well as 24 missiles of various types. It said 200 drones were intercepted with 203 more jammed or lost from radars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Syrian govt evacuates Bedouin families from Sweida to end weeklong clashes

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM to stay on to tackle inflation, tariffs despite election loss

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slams another WSJ report, denies being warned against firing Powell

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Gaza's children have missed two years of school, truce won't undo damage

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump posts AI video of Obama arrested by FBI, says no one above law

Topics : NATO Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Russia Ukraine European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon