Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Russia-linked refinery tightens sale terms, seeks early payment after curbs

Russia-linked refinery tightens sale terms, seeks early payment after curbs

Nayara Energy Ltd., part-owned by Rosneft PJSC, said it was seeking advance payment or a documentary letter of credit, before loading a shipment of naphtha next month

Nayara

n a weekend statement, Rosneft said the newly-imposed EU sanctions against Nayara were unjustified and illegal | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nicholas Lua and Rakesh Sharma
 
A refinery in India that’s part-owned by a Russian energy producer tightened conditions for selling products after the European Union imposed sanctions on the company, highlighting the fallout for the processor, its customers, and the wider market from the tougher restrictions. 
Nayara Energy Ltd., part-owned by Rosneft PJSC, said it was seeking advance payment or a documentary letter of credit, before loading a shipment of naphtha next month, according to a revised tender document seen by Bloomberg. An earlier tender asked for no such requirements. 
 

Also Read

Premiumfuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

Indian refiners unfazed by European Union's new Russia oil sanctions

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

EU curbs on Russian oil may hit India's $15 bn fuel exports: GTRI

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

EU imposes sanctions on Rosneft's India refinery, lowers oil price cap

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Energy needs our priority, no double standards please: India to Nato

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

India's oil imports from Russia hit 11-month high in June amid war fears

The global oil market is tracking the evolving web of restrictions against Russia-linked energy products and producers as the EU and other groups escalate their response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The latest EU package of moves — which also included a lower price cap on cargoes of Russian crude, as well as planned curbs on products made from Russian petroleum  — was unveiled last week, spurring swings in crude futures.
 
India has evolved as a critical destination for Russian crude oil, as western nations shunned imports of the commodity after Moscow attacked Kyiv in 2022. Still, the EU has until now remained an important market for petroleum products made from Russian crude, and hadn’t targeted Nayara. 
In a weekend statement, Rosneft said the newly-imposed EU sanctions against Nayara were “unjustified and illegal.” Nayara operates a 400,000-barrel-a-day refinery, and owns nearly 7,000 fuel outlets across India. It is also developing an integrated petrochemicals plant next to its refinery.
 
A request to Nayara for comment didn’t get an immediate reply.
 
Naphtha is used to make petrochemicals.

More From This Section

workforce, employment, skilled labour

India's demographic edge at risk as jobseekers are short on key skills

Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to sign free trade agreement during UK visit this week

Premiumengineering, Railways, Bihar

Loco maker Wabtec looks to make Bihar unit key pillar of global chain

PremiumExports, Export

Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

Premiumcapital expenditure, Finance Ministry, central government, public investments, Indian Railways, infrastructure

FinMin looks to widen infrastructure plans for capital expenditure push

Topics : Russia Oil production India Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon