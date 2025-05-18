Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia launches one of biggest drone assault on Ukraine, at least 1 killed

Russia launches one of biggest drone assault on Ukraine, at least 1 killed

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, one woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people were wounded

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia overnight into Sunday launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Of those, 88 were intercepted and a further 128 lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, one woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people were wounded. 

The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed to yield a ceasefire.  Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he will speak by phone Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

 

Trump said in a social media post Saturday that the subject will be STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

Marco Rubio

Rubio, Lavrov discuss Ukraine ceasefire talks, prisoner exchange deal

Ukraine flag

Ukrainian F-16 goes down after technical issue; pilot ejects safely

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine-Russia political drama masks on ground realities as war continues

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO.

HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.  Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks in three years Friday, gathering in Istanbul for Turkish-brokered negotiations, but officials and observers expected them to yield little immediate progress on stopping the more than three-year war.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov sat down with a low-level Russian team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, who published a photo of the meeting.

The officials present sat around a U-shaped table, with the Russians and Ukrainians facing each other.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Moodys

Moody's US downgrade deepens investor fears over rising fiscal risks

Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn bridge

Video: Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, 2 dead

Vaccine

US FDA approves Novavax Covid vaccine with added conditions for use

nvidia

Beyond Nvidia, four things to know at Asia's biggest electronics show

texas dairy farm fire, texas blast, 18000 cows killed in texas, explosion in texas, cattle, west texas, dairy fire

1 killed in blast outside California clinic, police say act was intentional

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon