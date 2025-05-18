Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US FDA approves Novavax Covid vaccine with added conditions for use

US FDA approves Novavax Covid vaccine with added conditions for use

According to the approval letter, the license restricts the use of the vaccine called Nuvaxovid to individuals aged 65 and older, and those between 12 and 64

Vaccine

The vaccine's prospects were thrown into doubt after the FDA missed its April 1 target to approve the shot. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but placed additional conditions on individuals who would be able to receive the vaccine. 
According to the approval letter, the license restricts the use of the vaccine called Nuvaxovid to individuals aged 65 and older, and those between 12 and 64 who have at least one underlying condition that increases their risk of developing severe illness from Covid. 
The letter did not specify what qualified as an underlying condition. 
The FDA also deferred submission of pediatric studies from birth to less than 12 years for the application, as pediatric studies had not been completed. 
 

Also Read

pharma, medicine, drugs

Biocon Biologics secures multiple market access coverage for Yesintek in US

froot loops, cereal

US govt will work with food makers to stop use of artificial dyes

FDA

US FDA workers brace for mass layoffs amid health services job cuts

gsk pharma

US FDA approves GSK's 'Blujepa' for treating UTIs in women and girls

drugs

Drug compounders sue FDA over removal of Wegovy, Ozempic from shortage list

Novavax CEO John Jacobs said the approval was a "significant milestone" that solidifies a path for people to access the vaccine. 
The vaccine's prospects were thrown into doubt after the FDA missed its April 1 target to approve the shot. US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attributed the delay to the shot's composition in a CBS interview earlier that month. 
Novavax, whose protein-based shot uses an older technology, missed out on the pandemic vaccine windfall enjoyed by rivals Moderna and Pfizer which make messenger RNA-based vaccines due to manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

nvidia

Beyond Nvidia, four things to know at Asia's biggest electronics show

texas dairy farm fire, texas blast, 18000 cows killed in texas, explosion in texas, cattle, west texas, dairy fire

1 killed in blast outside California clinic, police say act was intentional

Cyclon, Tornado, Remal Cyclon, Remal

Severe weather leaves at least 27 dead across US, including 18 in Kentucky

Gustavo Petro, Colombia President

Colombia applies to join China-led Brics bank amid shift from US ties

Donald Trump, Trump

'Eat the Tariffs': Donald Trump tells Walmart not to charge shoppers more

Topics : US FDA USFDA Coronavirus Vaccine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon