Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

President Donald Trump says he will speak by phone Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.
Trump said in a social media post Saturday that the subject will be STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH.
The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO.
HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)