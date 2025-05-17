Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

Trump to call Putin on Monday to push for halt to Ukraine 'bloodshed'

The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO

Donald Trump,Trump

HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site. | (Photo:PTI)

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump says he will speak by phone Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

Trump said in a social media post Saturday that the subject will be STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH.

The American president said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of NATO.

HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

Rubio, Lavrov discuss Ukraine ceasefire talks, prisoner exchange deal

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

airports, passengers

In Spain, growing homelessness crisis unfolds inside Madrid airport

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

When national interest is involved, will always be present, says Tharoor

Evo_Morales

Supporters of Bolivia's Morales clash with police to secure his candidacy

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon