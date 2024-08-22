Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down 28 drones over Russian territory, including 13 in Volgograd region, seven in Rostov, four in Belgorod, two in Voronezh and one each in Bryansk and Kursk

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Representative Picture | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian forces prevented a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team from piercing the border in the western Bryansk region, about 240 km (150 miles) from the site of Ukraine's incursion into the neighbouring Kursk region, a Russian official said.

Russia said on Wednesday that its forces had advanced in eastern Ukraine and had begun to push back Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, though a senior commander cautioned that Ukrainian forces were regrouping for another possible attack Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Federal Security Service border guards and Russian military units repelled an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team on Wednesday.
 
He said the attempted incursion took place in the Klimovo district which borders Ukraine's Chernihiv region. The Bryansk region lies northwest of the Kursk region where a Ukrainian incursion has been underway since early August.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ukraine smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in an attempt to force Moscow to divert troops from the rest of the front, though Russian forces have continued to advance in eastern Ukraine in recent days.
 
Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down 28 drones over Russian territory, including 13 in the Volgograd region, seven in Rostov, four in Belgorod, two in Voronezh and one each in Bryansk and Kursk regions.
 
A fire broke out at a military facility in Russia's southern Volgograd region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into it on Thursday, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said on the Telegram messaging app.
 
Bocharov said there were no casualties and did not specify what facility had been attacked, but said the attack focused on the area of the Marinovka village, where a military airbase is located.
 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Poorly trained recruits contribute to loss of Ukraine territory: Commanders

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Harris is 'tough, experienced and ready' to be president, says Tim Walz

Xiaomi, Xiaomi Corp, Electric vehicles, Xiaomi EV,

Xiaomi will swallow EV losses for now to join Tesla, BYD in big leagues

X, Twitter, X Logo

Elon Musk's X drew capital from Silicon Valley elites, global funds

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Budget carrier AirAsia gets $443 mn private funding, may refurbish planes

Aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said temporary restrictions were imposed on Thursday on the Volgograd airport, which was not accepting or sending aircraft.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia neutralises largest drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Putin ally Sergei Chemezov says West risks global war over Ukraine

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin's slow response to Kursk attack could test patience of his supporters

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin makes surprise trip to Chechnya amid Ukraine's cross-border incursion

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

News highlights: RBI Guv Das rated 'A+' for 2nd consecutive yr in central banker report cards

Topics : Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon