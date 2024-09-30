Business Standard
Home / World News / Russia's Dy PM Novak sees oil price stability despite Mideast turmoil

Russia's Dy PM Novak sees oil price stability despite Mideast turmoil

Novak, who also oversees the broader Russian economy, said the sanctions-hit economy will sustain any pressure

Alexander Novak,

Novak said Russia will continue its cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Image: X@GovernmentRF

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expects oil prices' fluctuations will subside following volatility spurred by the tensions in the Middle East as geopolitical risks are already factored in, he told Al Arabiya News.
 
Novak, who also oversees the broader Russian economy, said the sanctions-hit economy will sustain any pressure and Western-imposed price caps on the country's oil.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We can live through any price," Novak told Al Arabiya News in an interview published on Monday.
 
Oil prices extended gains on Monday, buoyed by escalating concerns over potential supply pressures from Middle East producers following Israel's increased attacks on Iranian-backed forces in the region.
 
 
"The events occurring here and now in the Middle East are affecting the market, definitely," Novak was quoted as saying in response to a question about the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
 
"In recent weeks the prices have been volatile," Novak told the news outlet. "I think things are going to get back to normal," he added.
 

More From This Section

JD Vance, Vance

Where to watch as JD Vance, Tim Walz meet for vice presidential debate

strike, missile attack

Three Palestinian leaders killed in Israel strike in Beirut, confirms PFLP

china Flag, China

Painful policy choices loom after China's monumental consumer stimulus plan

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's incoming PM Ishiba calls election for Oct 27, aims to unify party

COAL

UK, home to world's first coal power plant, to close its last unit today

Last week, Brent oil futures fell by about 3 per cent, while US
 
West Texas Intermediate futures declined by around 5 per cent as demand worries increased after fiscal stimulus from China, the world's second-biggest economy and top oil importer, failed to reassure market confidence.
 
Novak said Russia will continue its cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) beyond 2025, after which the current deal on oil output curbs by the expanded group known as OPEC+ expires.

 

Also Read

Air strike, Gaza, Israel-Gaza

14 injured as Russia strikes residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

Norway flag

After Finland's example, Norway mulls building fence on border with Russia

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia downs more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of largest barrages

Nuclear power, Building reactors

Russia condemns West during UNGA speech; invokes nuclear capacity

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

8 people killed by Russian strikes on medical center in Ukrainian city

Topics : Russia Middle East Oil prcies oil trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon