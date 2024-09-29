Russia condemns West during UNGA speech; invokes nuclear capacity

Business Standard
On Wednesday, Putin said that if attacked by any country supported by a nuclear-armed nation, Russia will consider that a joint attack

He didn't specify whether that would bring a nuclear response, but he stressed that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault that posed a critical threat to our sovereignty Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, delivering a UN General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere including inside the United Nations itself.

Three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin aired a shift in his country's nuclear doctrine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine which Russia invaded in February 2022 as a tool to try to defeat" Moscow strategically, and preparing Europe for it to also throw itself into this suicidal escapade.

I'm not going to talk here about the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is, he said.

The specter of nuclear threats and confrontation has hung over the war in Ukraine since its start. Shortly before the invasion, Putin reminded the world that his country was one of the most powerful nuclear states, and he put its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after. His nuclear rhetoric has ramped up and toned down at various points since.

On Wednesday, Putin said that if attacked by any country supported by a nuclear-armed nation, Russia will consider that a joint attack.

He didn't specify whether that would bring a nuclear response, but he stressed that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault that posed a critical threat to our sovereignty.

The United States and the European Union called his statements irresponsible.

The new posture was seen as a message to the US and other Western countries as Ukraine seeks their go-ahead to strike Russia with longer-range weapons. The Biden administration this week announced an additional $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine, but it doesn't include the type of long-range arms that Zelenskyy is seeking, nor a green light to use such weapons to strike deep into Russia.

There was no immediate response to Lavrov's address from the US, which had a junior diplomat taking notes in its assembly seat as he spoke.

More than 2 years into the fighting, Russia is making slow but continuing gains in Ukraine's east. Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian territory with missiles and drones and embarrassed Moscow with an audacious incursion by troops in a border region last month.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has pushed what he calls a peace formula to end the war. Provisions include expelling all Russian forces from Ukraine, ensuring accountability for war crimes, freeing prisoners of war and deportees, and more.

Lavrov dismissed Zelenskyy's formula as a doomed ultimatum.

At a news conference after his speech, he said resolving the conflict hinges on fixing its root causes what Moscow contends is the Kyiv government's repression of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, and NATO's expansion in eastern Europe over the years, which Russia sees as a threat to its security.


Topics : Russia Ukraine United Nations

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

WTC 2023-25 Points Table
