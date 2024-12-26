Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 03:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian bank VTB says on track for record profit of $5.5 billion in 2024

Russian bank VTB says on track for record profit of $5.5 billion in 2024

Bank said it was still on track to hit profit target of 550 billion roubles in 2024 despite a significant depreciation in the value of many of its assets in November as a result of monetary tightening

Bank, Capital

Pyanov said although the retail lending portfolio was shrinking for the second consecutive month, VTB did not observe a slowdown in corporate lending (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's second largest lender VTB said it will make a record profit in 2024 after reporting a January-November net profit of 452.2 billion roubles ($4.54 billion) - more than its entire full-year profit for 2023. 
The bank said it was still on track to hit the profit target of 550 billion roubles in 2024 despite a significant depreciation in the value of many of its assets in November as a result of monetary tightening. 
"It was a month of massive destruction of market asset values," said First Deputy CEO Dmitry Pyanov. He said that the bank's earnings on interest fell by almost one third as retail lending growth halted due to high interest rates. 
 
The central bank kept its interest rate on hold at 21 per cent during its Dec. 20 board meeting, surprising the market, which expected another hike. It cited a slowdown in lending as one of the reasons behind the decision. 
Pyanov said although the retail lending portfolio was shrinking for the second consecutive month, VTB did not observe a slowdown in corporate lending, which had grown by 2.5 per cent in November and by 20.2 per cent since the start of the year. 

Also Read

Russia, Russia flag

Russia's CBRF to resume regular forex operations under budget rule in 2025

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Foiled Ukrainian plots to kill senior officials, their families: Russia

Azerbaijan

Bird strike, Russian missiles among Azerbaijan plane crash conspiracies

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia's inflation at 9.5% amid rising prices of essentials, shows data

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia says pipeline gas, LNG exports to Europe up by 18-20% in 2024

"We will have a growth strategy that involves a decrease in retail and an increase in corporate lending," Pyanov said. He described the central bank's decision as a "pleasant surprise" and said VTB now anticipates the key rate to remain at 21 per cent for some time. 
The primary reason for continued growth in corporate lending at current interest rates is that loans to important sectors, such as the military-industrial complex, are still subsidised by the state, resulting in lower actual rates for some borrowers. 
Russian banks have also been accumulating trillions of roubles from individuals' deposits in recent months as people moved their money to the banks, taking advantage of short-term deposit interest rates reaching 26 per cent. 
"In the new macroprudential environment, it makes sense from the perspective of maximizing return on capital to borrow from individuals and lend to corporate clients," Pyanov said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

BYD

China's BYD slams reports of poor conditions at Brazil's factory site

china Flag, China

World Bank raises China's GDP forecast for 2024, 2025; adds some warnings

South Korea's Han Duck Soo

South Korea opposition says it will vote to impeach acting President Han

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, say officials

China Flag, China

China's first batch of 2025 fuel export quota flat compared to a year ago

Topics : Russia Foreign banks Banking sector VTB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon