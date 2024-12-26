Business Standard

Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, say officials

Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, say officials

The strike hit a car outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory

Representative Image | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
Dec 26 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

An Israeli strike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight, the Health Ministry said early Thursday.

The strike hit a car outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory. The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network, which also reported the strike.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel is battling Hamas nearly 15 months after the militant group launched a surprise attack into southern Israel. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to spare civilians, but the daily strikes often kill women and children.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

