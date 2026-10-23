Russia, Ukraine exchange strikes despite renewed US push for peace

Russia pounded Kyiv with ballistic missiles and Ukraine sent hundreds of drones towards Moscow overnight as the warring sides kept up a barrage of attacks despite the latest United States (US) push to end the conflict.

Russia said on Wednesday it was ready to resume US-mediated talks with Ukraine next month, after President Vladimir Putin hosted US envoy Steve Witkoff for talks in St Petersburg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped negotiations, which would be the first since February, would take place early in November.

Ukraine said Russia fired at least 21 ballistic missiles in three waves, and Zelenskyy said three of them carried cluster munitions — “bomblets” that disperse over a wide area and are banned by many countries because of the danger they pose to civilians.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia said Ukraine launched 630 drones towards Moscow during the night.

The two sides held an exchange of war dead, with Moscow handing over 252 bodies and Ukraine handing over 25, according to the Belta state news agency in neighbouring Belarus. Such exchanges have accompanied moves towards talks in the past.

But while Witkoff spoke of “some degree of momentum” after meeting Zelenskyy and European and Nato officials in Oslo earlier in the week, the Kremlin expressed doubts.

“The Americans sensed some new nuances (in Oslo) and told us about this. But these nuances, so to speak, do not entirely satisfy us,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

A senior Russian official, briefed on the results of the Putin-Witkoff talks, said they were relatively short and not substantive. The American brought a set of proposals drafted in Oslo and handed them to Putin for review, the person said.

Another source close to the Kremlin said the US proposals included a scenario where Ukraine would cede all of its Donbas region to Russia in return for receiving a guarantee of its future security from Nato.

Russia says it launched the war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two, in part to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato. It has repeatedly said it would not end fighting unless Ukraine cedes more land, limits the size of its forces and is permanently barred from forming alliances.

Ukraine, which says the invasion was an unprovoked war of conquest, has long dismissed Russia’s conditions as a demand for capitulation that would leave it defenceless against future Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff was aimed in part at smoothing over a deterioration in relations with Washington this month, after President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and lifted sanctions on Moscow.