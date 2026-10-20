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India is a refining superpower, can process Venezuelan oil: Marco Rubio

Rubio said US delegation "will discuss with Reliance about producing oil in Venezuela", claiming that "India made 'substantial progress' in diversifying oil purchases", which is a "smart thing to do"

In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio/X via P

In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio/X via P

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday described India as a refining superpower, adding that the US delegation will discuss with Reliance about producing oil in Venezuela.

Asked what role India can play in meeting the world's energy demand, Rubio, who arrived in Mumbai this afternoon on a three-day India visit, said, "India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do." "They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves," Rubio told reporters in Mumbai.

 

He said all these are positive things.

"I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help.

"So, that's one of the things we'll talk about. With India, we've talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They're willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of sanctions and so forth that we'll have to work through," he said.

Rubio said the US delegation "will discuss with Reliance about producing oil in Venezuela", claiming that "India made 'substantial progress' in diversifying oil purchases", which is a "smart thing to do".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : crude oil refining capacity Venezuela United States

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 5:30 PM IST