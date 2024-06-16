Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russian forces storm detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage

Hostage takers had been liquidated, with local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed

Wagner Group, Russia's Wagner Group, Russia Ukraine war

Representative Image: Russian security forces stormed a detention centre in southern Russia, ending a hostage standoff. (Photo: Twitter)

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian security forces stormed a detention centre in southern Russia, ending a hostage standoff, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday.
The hostages at the facility in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, said RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

ALSO READ: Russia absent as world leaders meet at Swiss resort for Ukraine peace talks
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It said that the hostage takers had been liquidated, with other local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Hostages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon