Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

The massive prisoner exchange followed other such deals earlier in the war, which is nearing the two-year mark

Russia Ukraine conflict

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.
Ukrainian authorities said that 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Russia's Defence Ministry said that 248 Russian servicemen have been freed from Ukrainian captivity. The ministry said that the deal was made possible thanks to mediatory efforts by the United Arab Emirates.
The massive prisoner exchange followed other such deals earlier in the war, which is nearing the two-year mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russian volunteers join Ukrainian ranks to fight against Putin's forces

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

Israel approves truce with Hamas; Palestinian prisoners also to be freed

Palestinian prisoners start to be released and Israeli hostages return

Mossad vows to hunt down Hamas members day after killing senior figure

Nato to help allies buy 1,000 missiles amid Russia's Ukraine air assault

Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over the island

103 killed, 188 wounded in bombing near grave of slain Iran general

EU targets world's biggest diamond miner Alrosa as part of Russia sanctions

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia UAE prisoners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon