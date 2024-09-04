Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Starlink backtracks, to comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil

Starlink backtracks, to comply with judge's order to block X in Brazil

Starlink said in a statement posted on X that it will heed Justice Alexandre de Moraes' order despite him having frozen the company's assets

Elon Musk, X

The company has said it has more than 250,000 clients in Brazil, and it is particularly popular in the country's more remote corners where it is the only available option | File image

AP Sao Paulo
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire's social media platform, X.
Starlink said in a statement posted on X that it will heed Justice Alexandre de Moraes' order despite him having frozen the company's assets. Previously, it informally told the telecommunications regulator that it would not comply until de Moraes reversed course.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil," the company statement said. "We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that @alexandre's recent order violate the Brazilian constitution.
De Moraes froze the company's accounts last week as a means to compel it to cover X's fines that already exceeded $3 million, reasoning that the two companies are part of the same economic group. Starlink filed an appeal, its law firm Veirano told the Associated Press on Aug. 30, but has declined to comment further in the days since.
Days later, the justice ordered the suspension of X for refusing to name a local legal representative, as required in order to receive notifications of court decisions and swiftly take any requisite action particularly, in X's case, the takedown of accounts. A Supreme Court panel unanimously upheld the block on Monday, undermining efforts by Musk and his supporters to cast the justice as an authoritarian renegade intent on censoring political speech in Brazil.
Had Starlink continued to disobey de Moraes by providing access, telecommunications regulator Anatel could eventually have seized equipment from Starlink's 23 ground stations that ensure the quality of its internet service, Arthur Coimbra, an Anatel board member, said on a video call from his office in Brasilia.

More From This Section

Pakistan flag

Pakistan finance minister urges traders to pay taxes to stabilise economy

Polio

161,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza in 2 days, says WHO

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Mongolia ignores warrant for Putin's arrest, gives him red-carpet welcome

greece boat accident

At least 13 dead after boat with migrants sinks in waters off north France

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan accuses China of 'illegally poaching' talent from its tech firms

The company has said it has more than 250,000 clients in Brazil, and it is particularly popular in the country's more remote corners where it is the only available option.
Already some legal experts questioned de Moraes' basis for freezing Starlink's accounts, given that its parent company SpaceX has no integration with X. Musk noted on X that the two companies have different shareholder structures.
X has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to block users mostly far-right activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy and allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro and has alleged that de Moraes wants an in-country legal representative so that Brazilian authorities can exert leverage over the company by having someone to arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to celebrate PM Meloni as Italy eyes space sector investment

Elon Musk, X

Brazil's Supreme Court upholds ban imposed by justice on Elon Musk's X

Brazil X ban, twitter

Brazil SC panel upholds decision to block X nationwide as Musk feud deepens

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vs the world: Fights the tech titan has been picking up globally

Elon Musk and Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Explained: Why Brazil's Supreme Court banned Elon Musk's X platform

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Brazil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon