S Korea agrees to suspend military deal with N Korea over trash balloons

On Tuesday, South Korea's Cabinet Council passed a proposal aimed at suspending the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on lowering down frontline military tensions

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

File image

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

South Korea's government has approved the suspension of a contentious military agreement with North Korea, a step that would allow it to take tougher responses to North Korean provocations.
The development came as animosities between the rival Koreas rose sharply recently after North Korea launched trash-carrying balloons across the border in reaction to previous South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns.
On Tuesday, South Korea's Cabinet Council passed a proposal aimed at suspending the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on lowering down frontline military tensions.
The proposal will formally take effect when it's signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, likely later Tuesday, according to government officials.
Topics : South Korea North Korea military

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

