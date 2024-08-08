Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S Korea unveils housing supply measures in an attempt to curb price rises

The government plans to loosen regulations on reconstruction projects and simplify the process, to release "green belt" areas near Seoul for new projects, and raise the limit on loan guarantees

VivekOberoi Real Estate Developments

"Sufficient house supplies to meet demand and managing liquidity at adequate levels are key to stabilising the real estate market," Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea said on Thursday it would ease regulations and increase government support to boost supply in the real estate market, targeting the building of more than 400,000 new homes in the next six years as it seeks to curb steep rises in prices.
The real estate market snapped a six-month run of declines in June, as prices in the capital Seoul jumped by the most in 2-1/2 years, raising concerns among policymakers of a spike in household debt in what is already one of the world's most-indebted countries.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government said it would speed up existing projects to build 217,000 houses in Seoul and satellite cities and come up with new projects for additional supply of at least 210,000 homes. There were 8 million homes in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi province in 2023.
 
"Sufficient house supplies to meet demand and managing liquidity at adequate levels are key to stabilising the real estate market," Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said.
 
The government plans to loosen regulations on reconstruction projects and simplify the process, to release "green belt" areas near Seoul for new projects, and raise the limit on loan guarantees for builders to expand liquidity support.
 
It also plans to increase the supply of public housing for rental, by as much as is required in Seoul until apartment supply conditions are normalised in the capital.
 

More From This Section

Muhammad Yunus among over 2 dozen Nobel winners to head state: Check list

Taylor Swift concerts in Austria cancelled amid terror attack threat

A Dolce and Gabbana perfume for Rs 9,000. But this one is for dogs

South Korea to require EV makers to disclose battery brands after fire

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi condemns violence in B'desh amid protests

The government will provide or extend tax cuts for construction firms, rental businesses and first-time buyers of small houses.
Last month, consumer sentiment on house prices was the most bullish since November 2021, according to a central bank survey, after interest rates on mortgage loans fell in June for the eighth straight month to 3.71%, the lowest since December, 2021.
 
The Bank of Korea opened the door for rate cuts after holding interest rates at a 15-year high of 3.50% for the 12th straight meeting in July, but the board was divided over when to act amid financial stability concerns.

Also Read

China Evergrande liquidators sue PwC for 'negligence', 'misrepresentation'

IBBI introduces digital forms for monitoring liquidation processes

Evergrande liquidation law firm probing PwC, others for potential claims

Country Garden faces liquidation petition for not paying loan term facility

Fin service providers must have regulatory nod for liquidation: IBBI

Topics : liquidation Real Estate Seoul Bank of Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon