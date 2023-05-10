close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him

Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest at his parent's house in Palo Alto, California, ahead of his expected trial in October

IANS San Francisco
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO and founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has filed a pre-trial motion to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him.

His attorneys seek to dismiss the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud charges, reports TechCrunch.

The lawyers also seek to dismiss a few other charges, including bribery and political contribution charges, the report mentioned.

Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest at his parent's house in Palo Alto, California, ahead of his expected trial in October.

The US authorities have charged him with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to misuse customer funds.

He is also facing suits by the SEC and CFTC over similar charges.

Also Read

Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Crypto genius' who lost $14.5 billion in a single day

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House committee

Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges

Associates of FTX founder Bankman-Fried plead guilty to criminal charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to cheating charges

In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Moratorium on customs duties on e-com trade, agri issues may come up at WTO

The US District Court for Southern District of New York has charged him for allegedly bribing Chinese officials "at least $40 million."

The US Department of Justice alleged that Bankman-Fried "authorised and directed a bribe of at least $40 million to one or more Chinese government officials."

The Justice Department said the Bankman-Fried wanted access to the funds in order to assist Alameda "in obtaining and retaining business."

Bankman-Fried has also been charged with four additional counts of fraud, including unlawful political contributions leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

He was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12, 2022 and extradited to the US on December 21.

--IANS

na/prw/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
1 min read

In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

Pakistan flag
1 min read

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
2 min read

Search at Manappuram shows corporate governance challenges in India: Fitch

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

PM Narendra Modi meets Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon