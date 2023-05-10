close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

In what may be the first detention related to the misuse of ChatGPT, the Chinese law authorities have arrested a man for allegedly using the OpenAI chatbot for generating fake news

IANS Beijing
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In what may be the first detention related to the misuse of ChatGPT, the Chinese law authorities have arrested a man for allegedly using the OpenAI chatbot for generating fake news and sharing it online.

Police in northwestern China's Gansu province said that a suspect surnamed Hong had been detained for "using artificial intelligence technology to concoct false and untrue information", reports South China Morning Post.

While ChatGPT is not directly available in China, users can still access its service if they have a reliable VPN connection.

The cybersecurity team found the AI-written fake news about a train crash was posted by more than 20 accounts on Baijiahao, a blog-style platform run by Chinese search engine giant Baidu.

The news received more than 15,000 clicks before authorities took action.

Hong confessed to using ChatGPT to quickly produce different versions of the same fake story and uploaded them to his Baijiahao accounts.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

China police arrests man for spreading fake news of crash using ChatGPT

Consultations going on for change of rules on identifying fake news: Rijiju

Elon Musk tried to take over OpenAI in 2018, but failed, says report

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

Moratorium on customs duties on e-com trade, agri issues may come up at WTO

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

Paramount Media Networks slashes 25% jobs, to also shut down MTV News

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon'

PTI calls for countrywide shutdown in Pak to protest Imran's illegal arrest

Hong was suspected of the crime of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a charge that normally carries a maximum sentence of five years.

"But in cases that are deemed especially severe, offenders can be jailed for 10 years and given additional penalties," the report mentioned.

China has slammed ChatGPT, the AI-driven chatbot by Microsoft-owned OpenAI that has become a rage, saying it is spreading US government "misinformation" and directing internet companies not to use it in their applications.

Chinese regulators told Tencent and Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, not to offer ChatGPT services to the public, Nikkei Asia reported in February.

There is a "growing alarm in Beijing over the AI-powered chatbot's uncensored replies to user queries".

--IANS

na/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence China

First Published: May 10 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt gives time till May 31 for Transport Agencies to opt for GST payment

GST
2 min read

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore
1 min read

HPL Electric and Power gets pan-India smart meter orders worth Rs 204 cr

meter box, power supply, discoms
1 min read

Bommai appeals voters to contribute in 'writing future of Karnataka'

Karnataka CM Bommai cast vote with his family members
1 min read

India, Canada agree to discuss movement of skilled professionals, students

Canada
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan, economy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon