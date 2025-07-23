Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sanctions as deadly as war, linked to mass fatalities every year: Study

Sanctions as deadly as war, linked to mass fatalities every year: Study

Unilateral and economic sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union lead to a substantial increase in mortality that disproportionately hurts children younger than five years old

sanctions

The researchers found that unilateral sanctions cause more than 560,000 deaths each year worldwide. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Magdalena Del Valle
 
Sanctions can cause as many fatalities as armed conflict, with unilateral penalties being associated with more than half a million deaths per year, according to a new analysis. 
 
Unilateral and economic sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union lead to a substantial increase in mortality that disproportionately hurts children younger than five years old, the study published in the Lancet Global Health journal found. Sanctions can hobble public health provision and keep humanitarian organisations from operating effectively, weighing on the death toll.
 
The researchers found that unilateral sanctions cause more than 560,000 deaths each year worldwide — falling within a range that the researchers calculated for annual deaths from armed conflict using past literature and their own calculations. 
 
  “Woodrow Wilson referred to sanctions as ‘something more tremendous than war.’ Our evidence suggests that he was right,” authors Francisco Rodríguez, Silvio Rendón and Mark Weisbrot wrote. “It is hard to think of other policy interventions with such adverse effects on human life that continue to be pervasively used.”

Also Read

Rosneft

India criticises EU sanctions on Russia, including Gujarat refinery

Donald Trump

Trump vows 100% tariff on Russia if war in Ukraine not stopped in 50 days

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

US slaps sanctions on firms linked to North Korea's fake-tech-worker scheme

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he is not happy with Russia's Putin, considering sanctions

Marco Rubio

US revokes foreign terrorist designation of Syria's HTS

 
 
The researchers, whose work was funded by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank, looked at mortality rates by age group in sanctions episodes for 152 countries between 1971 and 2021. 
 
They used four unique econometric tools to isolate the causal relationship between categories of sanctions and higher mortality rates. Their findings were consistent across all four methods: Global, economic and unilateral sanctions are all associated with higher death tolls. United Nations sanctions are not, to any statistically significant level. 
 
The term “global sanctions” in the study refers to all penalties, whereas “economic sanctions” are trade and financial deterrents and “unilateral sanctions” are imposed by either the US or the EU. 
 
UN sanctions potentially have less impact given they’re framed as efforts to minimize impact on civilian populations, the authors point out, while US sanctions often aim for regime change or shifts in political behavior, which deteriorates living conditions in target countries.
 
“Many times, a rogue regime will blame sanctions for all the problems of its country,” Jeremy Paner, a sanctions lawyer at Hughes Hubbard, told Bloomberg before seeing the study. “It’s easy to blame the US or Brussels.”
 
Paner, who previously served as lead sanctions investigator at the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, was skeptical of the study’s conclusion, emphasizing that OFAC works to ensure that humanitarian groups can work in sanctioned countries effectively. 
 
“The point of sanctions is to further foreign policy and American values, including humanitarian work,” he said.
 
Rodríguez, the study’s lead author and an expert on sanctions and the crisis in Venezuela, countered that even if humanitarian aid is allowed into sanctioned countries, there are formidable obstacles to delivery. Banks and nonprofits often avoid interactions with the sanctioned nation regardless of the exceptions for aid. 
 
“Saying, ‘I’m going to block your oil exports, but I’m going to allow you to continue importing humanitarian goods,’ is almost like saying to somebody who has just lost their job, ‘Don’t worry, you can still go into the store and buy whatever you want,’” Rodríguez said in an interview.
 
For decades, academics have debated how sanctions affect mortality, but have struggled to prove such a relationship. Joy Gordon, who focuses on sanctions at Loyola University in Chicago, said the Lancet study offers a “compelling argument, supported by rigorous methodology, that sanctions directly impact mortality” across age groups.
 
The researchers urged policymakers to exercise restraint with sanctions, especially as the tool’s use has ballooned. Some 25 per cent of countries were sanctioned by the US, EU or UN between 2010 and 2022 — up from 8 per cent of countries in the 1960s, according to the study, which cited Global Sanctions Database figures.
         

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lowers Japan's tariff rate to 15%, says Tokyo to invest $550 bn in US

Columbia University, US colleges, Student protest against Gaza war, Israel Hamas war

Columbia univ suspends, expels students over pro-Palestinian protests

Steve Witkoff

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff to visit West Asia in push for ceasefire in Gaza

Sam Altman

Sam Altman warns of looming AI voice fraud crisis in financial sector

Donald Trump, Trump

Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

Topics : US sanctions War Conflict Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayParliament monsoon session LIVEJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon