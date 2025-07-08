Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US revokes foreign terrorist designation of Syria's HTS

US revokes foreign terrorist designation of Syria's HTS

HTS was labelled a terrorist group by the US in 2018 because of its previous connections to al-Qaeda. However, in late January, it was disbanded and the fighters were integrated into Syrian military

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the decision was made in alignment with US President Donald Trump's promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria. I Image: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Syria-based organisation which had ties with al-Qaeda and was also a front of al-Nusrah.

In a statement issued by the US Department of State on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision was made in alignment with US President Donald Trump's promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December last year. According to the statement, the revocation of the FTO comes into effect from today, July 8.

The decision came in recognition of the dissolution of HTS and the new Syrian government's efforts to combat terrorism.

 

"In line with President Trump's May 13 promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I am announcing my intent to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the Immigration and Nationality Act. This revocation will be effective tomorrow, July 8," the statement read.

In late January, HTS was disbanded, and its fighters were integrated into the formal Syrian military and security services, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Also Read

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

EU to lift sanctions on Syria but retain curbs on former Assad regime

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli jets intercepted Iranian planes aiding Syria's Assad: Netanyahu

Syria new cabinet

Syrian Prez Ahmed al-Sharaa forms transitional govt with diverse cabinet

Syria, civil war

Lebanon, Syria defence officials agree to ceasefire after 2 days of clashes

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government fall at Faith mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey, Israel face mounting tensions over future of post-Assad Syria

The action builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order 'Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions' by the US, which aimed to foster a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's leadership.

"Tomorrow's action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms. This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order 'Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions' and recognises the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump's vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," the statement added.

As per Al Jazeera, the HTS was labelled a "terrorist" organisation by the US back in 2018 because of its previous connections to al-Qaeda.

The group originated from the al-Nusra Front, which had been al-Qaeda's official affiliate in Syria but officially broke away in 2016 when HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced its separation.

Al-Sharaa, who commanded the opposition forces that swiftly ousted al-Assad in a rapid offensive last December, has since assumed the presidency of Syria, as reported by Al Jazeera.

However, HTS is still subject to United Nations Security Council sanctions, originally imposed in 2014 due to its past links to al-Qaeda. Al-Sharaa is also personally sanctioned by the UNSC, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted a special operation in southern Syria, apprehending a cell operated by the Iranian 'Quds' Force in the Tel Kudna area.

"Special Operation in Southern Syria": A cell operated by the Iranian 'Quds' Force was apprehended in the Tel Kudna area of southern Syria. For the second time in the past week, IDF troops completed a targeted overnight operation and apprehended several operatives who posed a threat in the area. IDF troops are continuing to operate and prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist entity in Syria, with the aim of protecting Israeli civilians," the IDF stated in a post on X.

The operation was part of Israel's ongoing efforts to counter Iranian influence in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airport, tourists, passengers

China extends visa-free entry to 74 countries to draw more tourists

shoe, shoe removal, airport security

US airport security may soon drop shoe removal rule for all travellers

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov

Appearance of Nato bases in Ukraine an immediate threat to Russia: Lavrov

Netanyahu and Trump White House meeting

Trump secures 2nd Nobel Peace Prize nomination - this time from Israeli PM

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'client list' does not exist, says Justice Department

Topics : Donald Trump Bashar al-Assad Syria crisis Syria government United States US sanctions Al Qaeda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon