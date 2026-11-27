SAP flags security incident, says no evidence of customer data breach
SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity
Reuters
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SAP "has identified suspicious activity" but found no evidence so far of unauthorized access to its customer business data, the German software firm told Reuters on Friday.
In a statement, SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity.
"Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data," it said.
Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday a cyberattack at the company, citing an internal memo to staff.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 12:36 PM IST