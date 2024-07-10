Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Saudi Arabia raises $12.35 bn from Aramco share sale after increasing offer

Aramco's shares have risen 3.3 percent since the offering last month

Saudi Arabia, Aramco

Saudi Arabia raised a total of $12.35 billion from selling more shares in Aramco. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia raised a total of $12.35 billion from selling more shares in Aramco, after increasing the offering in the world's most valuable oil company, a document seen by Reuters showed.
 
The success of the share sale and additional proceeds will help further fuel Saudi Arabia's ambitions to invest in new industries and wean its economy away from oil under its Vision 2030 plan.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The kingdom raised an additional $1 billion after exercising a so-called greenshoe option, according to the document, which allows banks to place more stock when there is demand from investors.
 
The government last month sold a 0.64 per cent stake, or about 1.545 billion shares, in Aramco at 27.25 riyals ($7.27) a share.
 
Another 154.5 million shares were placed via Merrill Lynch, which was acting as a stabilization manager on the deal.
 
Aramco's shares have risen 3.3 percent since the offering last month, trading at 28.15 riyals.
 
In the document, published late on Tuesday, Merrill Lynch said it exercised the over-allotment option and that the month-long stabilization period ended with no such transactions undertaken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Aramco

Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2 bn from secondary offering of Aramco shares

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco courts foreign investors with roadshows in US, London

Saudi Arabia, Aramco

Saudi Arabia to sell shares worth $12 billion of oil major Aramco

Crude oil

Saudi Aramco maintains $31 bn dividend despite lower net income in Q1

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

LIVE: Shiv Sena sacks hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

Topics : Saudi Aramco IPO Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon