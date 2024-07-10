Decoded: Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Russia's highest civilian award



Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Tuesday, was honoured with the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Russia’s highest civilian accolade. The highest civilian Russian award for the Indian Prime Minister was announced in 2019, for “exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people”. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the award? It is awarded to distinguished government officials, military leaders, and notable figures in science, culture, art, and various sectors of the economy for their exceptional contributions to Russia. It is also granted to foreign head of states for their outstanding service to the Russian Federation.

Named after Saint Andrew, traditionally regarded as one of Jesus’ apostles or original disciples, the apostles spread his teachings widely after his crucifixion. Saint Andrew journeyed to Russia, Greece, and other parts of Europe and Asia, and founded the Church of Constantinople, which played a pivotal role in the formation of the Russian Orthodox Church.



Today, more than 90 million Russians, constituting a significant portion of the country's around 140 million people, adhere to this faith.

Saint Andrew is honoured as the patron saint of both Russia and Scotland. The ‘X’ symbol seen on the Scottish flag originates from his emblem known as the ‘Saltire’. Legend suggests he was crucified on a cross of similar shape.

In 1698, Tsar Peter the Great (1672–1725) instituted the Order of Saint Andrew. This order includes a chain with 17 alternating links and features a gilded image of the State Emblem of the Russian Federation, which depicts a double-headed eagle. It also incorporates a badge, a star, and a light blue silk moire ribbon. Recipients distinguished in combat have swords added to their badge and star.

The institution ceased to exist in 1918 after the Russian Revolution toppled the Tsarist government. It was reinstated in 1998 through a Presidential Executive Order in Russia.

Who has received the award?

Previous awardees have predominantly featured prominent individuals from Russia, such as military engineer and firearms designer Mikhail Kalashnikov, author Sergey Mikhalkov, the final leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Alexy II, and the current head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

Additionally, foreign leaders who have been honoured include Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017 and former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Award announced for PM Modi in 2019

Russia had announced the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for the Prime Minister of India in 2019.



@MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow pic.twitter.com/jUFt5aawxw On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between ???????? and ???????? and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples. @mfa_russia April 12, 2019



In an official announcement in 2019, the Russian Embassy in India had said, “On April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people.”