Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 7 killed, 150 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

At least 7 killed, 150 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Preliminary reports suggest that the earthquake struck near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif and the town of Khulm in the early hours of Monday morning local time

Earthquake

According to a report by CNN, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan -- three countries bordering northern Afghanistan (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring about 150, provincial authorities said on Monday. 
The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, which has a population of about 523,000. 
"A total of 150 people injured and seven martyred have been reported and transferred to health centres as of this morning," said Samim Joyanda, the spokesperson for the health department in Samangan, a mountainous northern province near Mazar-e Sharif told Reuters. 
The toll was based on hospital reports collected as of Monday morning, he said. 
 
The USGS issued an orange alert in its PAGER system, which is an automated system that produces information on the impact of earthquakes, and indicated that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread". 

Also Read

Pakistan, Afghanistan to maintain ceasefire after peace talks in Istanbul

Pakistan, Afghanistan to maintain ceasefire after peace talks in Istanbul

Chabahar Port, Iran

India secures six-month US sanctions waiver for Iran's Chabahar Port

Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Durand line, Taliban, Afganistan-Pakistan war

Clashing over the Durand Line: A history of the Pak-Afghan border dispute

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan now paying a high price for its long-standing ties with Taliban

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Peace talks with Afghanistan's Taliban govt in Istanbul fail, says Pakistan

Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response, the system's alert added. 
The earthquake destroyed part of the holy shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid said, referring to the Blue Mosque. 
The country's national disaster management agency said reports on casualties and damage would be shared later. Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of damage from the earthquake. 
Videos of rescue efforts being carried out to save people trapped under rubble and images of fallen debris in buildings were shared on the social media platform X. One video showed rescuers pulling what appeared to be dead bodies from rubble. 
Reuters could not immediately verify the footage and the images. 
Thousands died and thousands more were injured after an earthquake and a series of aftershocks hit Afghanistan in August, the Taliban administration said. 
Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes as the country is located on two major active faults that have the potential to rupture and cause extensive damage. 
In 2015, an earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan. Another in 2023 killed at least 1,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's nuclear tests will not involve explosions, says US energy secretary

US Senate

US govt shutdown enters sixth week as Trump urges end to Senate filibuster

A London North Eastern Railway train where a stabbing incident took place is parked at a train station in Huntingdon, Britain, November 2, 2025 | REUTERS

UK train stabbings: Police release one suspect, praise 'heroic' rail worker

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Flight delays persist in US as shutdown causes air traffic staff shortage

israel, hostages, hamas, gaza, palestine

Red Cross to hand over received remains of 3 hostages to Israel military

Topics : Afghanistan Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon