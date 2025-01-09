Business Standard

World News

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach tentative deal

United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), in a joint statement, called the agreement a win-win

US flag, US, united states

A three-day ILA strike in October triggered a surge in shipping prices and cargo backlogs at the 36 affected ports. Photo: pexels

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

The union representing 45,000 dock workers on the US East and Gulf Coasts and their employers on Wednesday said they reached a tentative deal on a new six-year contract, averting a strike that could have snarled supply chains and taken a toll on the US economy. 
The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), in a joint statement, called the agreement a "win-win." The deal includes a resolution in automation, which had been the thorniest issue of on the table. 
"This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong," the groups said. 
 
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 
The talks had been extended until Jan. 15 to hammer a deal on automation. Shipping industry executives had been concerned that the parties would not be able to overcome their impasse, leading to a second ILA strike just days before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. 

A three-day ILA strike in October triggered a surge in shipping prices and cargo backlogs at the 36 affected ports. 
Longshoremen returned to work after employers agreed to a 62 per cent wage increase over the next six years. 
ILA and USMX have agreed to continue operating under the current contract until the union can meet with its full Wage Scale Committee and schedule a ratification vote, and USMX members can ratify the terms of the final contract.

Topics : United States Workers strike US economy

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

