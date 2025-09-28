Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco in intimate ceremony

Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco in intimate ceremony

The couple, who got engaged in December last year, took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez marriage

The 33-year-old actor opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez's outfit. Image: Selena Gomez instagram account

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hollywood star Selena Gomez shared a series of pictures on social media on Sunday as she got married to the music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who got engaged in December last year, took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle and wrote, "9.27.25".

The 33-year-old actor opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez's outfit.

Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year. The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez's 2015 hit "Same Old Love", 2019's "I Can't Get Enough" and then her 2023 single "Single Soon".

 

The actor most recently appeared in the fifth season of the popular drama series "Only Murders in the Building". The series which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ on September 9.

The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Britain, UK, UK flag

What is digital ID card, how will it help UK deal with illegal immigration

South Korea, US flag, South Korea flag

South Korea, US reach agreement over foreign exchange deal, says Seoul

Russia, Russia flag

No intent to attack Europe, but aggression will get decisive reply: Russia

Iran, Iran flag

UN imposes 'snapback' sanctions on hungrier, poorer, more anxious Iran

Iran President

Iran says Trump admin sought full uranium stock for temporary UN relief

Topics : Selena Gomez Hollywood Marriage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon