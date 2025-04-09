Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Senate confirms Elbridge Colby as Pentagon policy chief despite GOP split

Senate confirms Elbridge Colby as Pentagon policy chief despite GOP split

Colby faced bipartisan scrutiny during his confirmation over past remarks questioning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and suggesting the US could manage a nuclear-armed Iran

US Senate

The vote was 54-45, with Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the only Republican voting against him (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Elbridge Colby to be the top policy adviser at the Pentagon, overcoming concerns that he has downplayed threats from Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

The vote was 54-45, with Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the only Republican voting against him. Three Democrats voted for Colby.

In a statement, McConnell said Colby's long public record suggests a willingness to discount the complexity of the challenges facing America, the critical value of our allies and partners. And McConnell said Colby's confirmation encourages isolationist perversions of peace through strength to continue apace at the highest levels of administration policymaking.

 

Vice President JD Vance criticized McConnell in an X post, saying that the senator's no vote - like so much of the last few years of his career - is one of the great acts of political pettiness I've ever seen.

Vance spoke at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing early last month to urge Colby's confirmation, saying the nominee has said things in the past that alienated Republicans and Democrats and also said things that both sides would agree on.

Also Read

US Senate

Senate holds late vote on GOP tax cuts, spending plan key to Trump agenda

US President Donald Trump

US Senators brings bill to limit Trump's tariff power, needs Cong approval

US Senate

Senate rebukes Trump's Canada tariffs as some Republicans vote to block it

Cory Booker

Cory Booker's 25 hr speech breaks Senate record, but it's not a filibuster

Donald Trump, Trump

GOP senators push ahead on Trump's tax cuts package, delay key decisions

The vice president said Colby will be able to work with lawmakers and will strive to restore the defense industrial base, a key goal.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, said in a post Tuesday on X that Colby deeply understands the threat we face from communist China and is uniquely qualified to serve in this role. The Pentagon is better prepared to defend America with Bridge leading policy.

Colby, who served as deputy assistant defense secretary for strategy during the first Trump administration, faced repeated questions from both Democratic and Republican senators during his confirmation hearing on previous statements he had made about whether Russia had actually invaded Ukraine and his suggestions that the US could tolerate and contain a nuclear-armed Iran.

After initially declining several times to answer direct questions during his hearing on whether Russia invaded Ukraine, calling it a sensitive topic, Colby eventually acknowledged that Russia invaded its neighbour and poses a significant military threat to the US and Europe.

Previously, Trump has falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the three-year war that has cost tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator for not holding elections during wartime. During a stunning Oval Office blowup, Trump berated Zelenskyy and said he wasn't grateful enough for America's support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Gamers roast Elon Musk mid-flight, force him to rage-quit livestream

Donald Trump, Adam Schiff

'Watermelon head': Trump mocks Adam Schiff as criticism over tariffs mounts

China fire

Fire at China nursing home kills 20 elderly residents, 19 hospitalised

China Flag, China

Beijing increases diplomatic pressure on Africa as US influence wanes

World Food Program

'Cut by mistake': US restores aid to UN food programmes in 14 nations

Topics : US Senate US Pentagon US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon